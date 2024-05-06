Obasanjo Sends Message To Allen Onyema After Flying Air Peace From Lagos-To-London

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has applauded the customer service of Nigerian airline, Air Peace.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo shared his experience on the plane while chatting with the daughter of the Chief Executive Officer of the Arline, Nnenna Onyema, during a trip.

Taking to its X handle on Monday, the airline shared a video of Obasanjo shaking and complimenting Nnenna on the service he enjoyed from Lagos to London and London to Lagos, respectively.

He said, “Tell your father that I went and came back and I didn’t complain.”

The airline also expressed gratitude to the former president for his patronage, “It was great having the former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on our Lagos-London and London-Lagos flights recently. He said, ‘I went, it was pleasant. I came back, it was even more pleasant.’ Thank you for flying with us, Your Excellency.”

Meanwhile, Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed reservations about the Student Loan Scheme of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that Obasanjo while speaking at the inauguration of a building at Bells University’s College of Postgraduate Studies in Ota, Ogun State, urged Tinubu to include students of private universities among the loan scheme’s beneficiaries.