I Would Rather Stick To A Rich Cheating Man Than Be With Faithful Broke Partner – Reality TV Star, Yvonne

Former Big Brother Titans Housemate, Yvonne Godwin, has said she would rather stay with a wealthy cheating partner than be in a relationship with a faithful broke man.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known during an interview on the Big Friday Show With Tach on Cool FM, Lagos.

According to Yvonne, cheating is not a deal-breaker for her so long as there is mutual respect.

She said, “I prefer dating a rich man that cheats on me to a faithful broke man.

“Men are the same. You see that money? You can never take money out of relationship. I’m not saying it’s okay to cheat. Please, don’t cheat on me.

“You know the worst thing? When a broke man now cheats on you it’s like double suffering. So, I would rather stick to a rich guy that would apologise and keep it moving. But when the disrespect gets too much because I hates disrespect, especially when it’s on a public platform. I’m very big on respect. So if you disrespect me, I’m going to walk away.”

Meanwhile, Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Iheme Faith Uloma, popularly known as Ifuennada, shared that her refusal to engage in premarital sex led to the end of a relationship.

Naija News reports that the reality star boldly expressed her stance against premarital sex in a video posted on her Instagram page.

She captioned the video, “I’ll always say no to premarital s*x even if it breaks my heart. God over man.”

Ifuennada shared that her partner humiliated and disrespected her due to her stance against premarital sex, as she revealed in another post.

Despite the pain, the reality TV star reiterated that she focuses on pleasing God rather than pursuing earthly relationships, putting her trust in His divine plans.