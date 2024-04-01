‘No Man Would Request For A DNA Test If Partner Is Richer’ – Seun Kuti

Advertisement

Prominent Afrobeat artist, Seun Kuti, has asserted that many men who request DNA test would not do so if their partners were more financially stable than them.

Naija News reports that Kuti joined the discussion on the DNA test controversy circulating on Nigeria’s social media platforms.

Nigerians are at odds over the importance of DNA tests, particularly with the prevalence of paternity fraud cases in recent times.

In a video message, Kuti highlighted that the emphasis on DNA tests stems primarily from trust and power dynamics within relationships.

He argued that although the immediate purpose of DNA testing might be to confirm paternity, the deeper motivations typically stem from underlying relational dynamics.

He said, “There is no way that doing DNA test is not about trust. Doing DNA test is a trust issue 100 per cent! It’s not only a trust issue, it’s also a power issue. No man would request for a DNA test if their partners are richer than them.”

Meanwhile, Abosede, the mother of the late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has reaffirmed her resolve to conduct a DNA test on her grandson, Liam, despite encountering opposition from her daughter-in-law Wunmi.

The controversy surrounding Liam’s paternity escalated when Wunmi, Mohbad’s widow, backtracked on her earlier agreement to undergo a DNA test for her son.

She cited Mohbad’s exclusive rights to request the test and maintained that he was the only man she had been with.

However, in a circulating video on social media, Mohbad’s mother, Abosede, urged Wunmi to cooperate with the DNA test request.

While acknowledging that the issue should remain a private family matter, Abosede expressed disappointment with how it had been publicly discussed by Mohbad’s father.