Mohbad’s Father Is A ‘Busybody’ – Lawyer Knocks Joseph Aloba For Demanding DNA

A Nigerian family lawyer, Onifade Olamide, has called Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, a ‘busybody’ for demanding DNA over his grandchild, Liam.

Naija News reports that there has been controversy over the paternity of Liam, the only child of the late Mohbad, before his sudden demise.

Joseph Aloba has also been at loggerheads with Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, over the demand for a DNA test to determine whether Liam is indeed his grandson.

Joseph’s stance has generated reactions on social media, with many Nigerians supporting him and others against him.

While speaking on TVC ‘Your View, Onifade Olamide said that under the law, once a man acknowledges a child as his, no third party has the right to contest the paternity of the child.

According to Olamide, Mohbad acknowledged Liam as his own during his lifetime; hence, nobody can contest it.

She argued that the court would never grant Aloba’s request for a DNA test to be done since he is a third party in the matter.

She said, “Under the law, when a man and a woman are married, any child they have, there is something called ‘Presumption of Legitimacy meaning that the man is the biological father of the child. That is what the law says except you can now prove it that the child is not the man’s own.

“In this case, Mohbad during his life time acknowledged the child as his own. Once a man acknowledges a child, no third party can come contest it. The third party who is the grandfather who is a busybody because the son said this is my child until his death.

“If he goes to the court to demand for a DNA, the court will ask him to file an affidavit stating the reason why he wants a DNA test done and he has to give very cogent reasons. Now the person to dispute paternity must be in the proceedings. Now the person to dispute paternity is dead. “