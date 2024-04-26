DNA: Mohbad’s Father Post Court Order On Wunmi Gate

Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad has announced that he has served a notice of the pending DNA test application on his son’s wife, Wunmi, by substituted means.

Naija News understands that the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ikorodu granted the order last week Monday.

The Aloba family’s counsel, Monisola Odumosu told Punch on Friday that the notice was pasted at Wunmi’s last known address earlier in the day.

Odumosu said, “The law required that an application to use other legal means to effect service on the respondent be adopted. So as a result of the order granted by the court in this regard, we have served the notice and it was posted at her last known address on Friday morning.”

“We expect her to be in court or his legal representation on May 14, 2024,” the lawyer added.

The Aloba family, through Mohbad’s father, filed a suit seeking a DNA test on the deceased son, Liam.

The family sought an order from the court directing that the test be conducted in a recognised and accredited government or private medical facility within the state at the expense of the applicant.

It also sought an order directing Wunmi to submit herself and Master Liam Aloba for the DNA test.

The application filed by the family also sought an order granting leave to the chief pathologist in charge of the remains of Mohbad presently at the Military Hospital, Yaba Lagos, to take samples of the body of the deceased to conduct a DNA test for Liam.

The family’s lawyer however revealed that an attempt to serve the court process on Mohbad’s wife on Friday, March 8, at her Lekki home was not successful.