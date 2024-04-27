Why I Hate Mohbad More In Death – Naira Marley’s Associate

Law Lee, an associate of the popular singer Naira Marley, has openly expressed disdain for the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad, in a recent social media post.

This statement has intensified the existing controversies surrounding Mohbad’s death on September 12, 2023.

Law Lee’s declaration of increasing hatred towards Mohbad surfaced on Instagram on Friday, aligning with an ongoing feud within the music industry that involved another artist, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, criticizing Zinoleesky for his recent luxury car purchase amid a lack of recent musical hits.

Law Lee linked his feelings to previous disparaging remarks Mohbad allegedly made about Zinoleesky, suggesting that these comments had triggered Portable’s public confrontation.

He wrote, “Every day my hatred for Mohbad keeps increasing even after his death. If not for all those miscap about zino na why this @portablebaeby get mind dey sub am. Fooooooooooool.”

A former record label signee of Marlian Music owned by Naira Marley, Mohbad left the label in February 2022.

The Lagos State Police Command had, on September 18, 2023, inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the singer’s death.

A probe into his death also led to the arrest of Naira Marley and controversial Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, among others.

The duo’s had before their arrest faced criticism for allegedly mistreating Mohbad before his passing in September 2023.