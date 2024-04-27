Cause Of Death: Lagos Govt Confirms Mohbad Toxicology’s Result Out

The Lagos State Government has officially confirmed the receipt of the toxicology test results for late music star, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known popularly as Mohbad.

The results, which are crucial in determining the cause of the artist’s untimely death, have been forwarded to the police for further action, according to state authorities.

According to Vanguard, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, verified that the state had received the test results and had subsequently passed them on to the police.

The Director of Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, Richard Somiari, on March 20 said that the toxicology result would be ready in the next three to four weeks.

Somiari, while testifying during a coroner’s inquest into the death of the singer said, “We expected to get the first set of autopsy results in three to four weeks and re-confirm to authenticate the cause of the death.

“We searched for multiple possibilities, to check if poison was involved in the death of Mohbad since no actual cause was mentioned,” he said.

The forensic expert assured the public of adequate security and monitoring of samples for the autopsy.

“We have a place where items are stored for safety and security of results. There is a procedure for monitoring samples moved abroad,” he said.

Recall that Mohbad died at the age of 27, on September 12, 2023, with circumstances surrounding his death sparking controversies on social media.