Peter Obi Reacts To ‘Deportation’ Of Osun Indigenes From Lagos

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed shock over the reported deportation of Osun indigenes by the Lagos State Government.

Naija News learned that several luxury buses were reportedly dropping off hundreds of young individuals at different locations in the Ilesa area of the State over the weekend, following claims of rounding them up from various parts of Lagos State.

In a series of posts via his X on Monday, Obi said the reported deportation is not merely a concern for Osun state but for all Nigerians who uphold the principles of unity, fairness, and justice.

He added that the action is very distasteful because of the far-reaching effects it will have on the National cohesion and development.

The LP presidential candidate, however, urged all Nigerians to remain calm and vigilant and await the outcome of the investigation to unravel the incident.

He wrote: “I am deeply saddened and shocked by the recent reports of the deportation of citizens mostly of Osun State origin by Lagos State authorities. This is not merely a concern for Osun State but for all Nigerians who uphold the principles of unity, fairness, and justice.

“I find this action very distasteful because of the far-reaching effects it will have on our National cohesion and development. As a pan-Nigerian advocate, I vehemently oppose any form of discrimination, injustice, or violation of our citizens’ rights.

“Every Nigerian, irrespective of their state of origin or place of residence, deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. Let us always remember that we are all Nigerians, united by a common destiny.

“And that it is our collective duty to uphold the values of unity, fairness, and justice, and to stand against any form of discrimination or injustice. Our constitution guarantees every Nigerian citizen the right to reside and find livelihood in any and every part of the federation.

”I implore all Nigerians to remain calm and vigilant as we await the outcome of the investigation. Meanwhile, the security agencies in Osun State are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of the deported youths.

“Together, let us strive for a Nigeria where every citizen is accorded dignity and respect, regardless of their background or place of origin or residence. A new and different Nigeria is indeed possible! Let us strive towards it in unity.”