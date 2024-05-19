Peter Obi’s Statement Has Vindicated INEC’s Integrity – Yerima

The National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Shettima Yerima, has praised the credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He stated this while reacting to a recent comment by former Anambra governor, Peter Obi.

Naija News recalls that Obi had stated that justice in Nigeria is “commodified” and “goes to the highest bidder”.

He opined that the biggest problem in Nigeria’s democracy is the Judiciary, not the INEC.

Sharing his thoughts on Obi’s submission, Yerima, in a statement on Saturday, expressed his firm belief that INEC is a reputable institution that consistently upholds the principles of fairness, impartiality, and transparency in conducting elections in the country.

According to him, Obi’s acknowledgement that the Judiciary, rather than INEC, posed the greatest challenge to Nigeria’s democracy further strengthened his conviction in the integrity of the apex electoral umpire in the land.

The AYCF has long maintained that INEC is a credible, impartial, and unbiased institution that consistently conducts credible elections.

He said, “Peter Obi’s remarks have vindicated our stance and affirmed that INEC is not the primary obstacle to democratic electoral practices in Nigeria.

“We emphasized the importance of strong institutions like INEC in ensuring the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.”