Peter Obi Pays Condolence Visit To Junior Pope’s Family – [Photos]

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has visited the family of the late Nollywood actor, John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, to sympathize with them following their beloved’s demise.

Naija News understands that the former Governor of Anambra State was accompanied by Kenneth Okonkwo, a Nollywood actor cum politician.

During the visit, Obi also signed the condolence register.

Sharing photos and video clip from the condolence visit, Okonkwo, who was the former spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, captioned on his X handle: “HE Peter Obi arrived at the residence of John Paul Odonwodo Junior Pope, to pay his condolences to his family over the sad, and untimely departure of their child, brother, husband and father. He consoled his mother, Mrs Maria Odonwodo, the widow, Jennifer, and his children.”

Advertisement

Recall that Junior Pope passed away on April 10, 2024, alongside three others after their boat capsized on the Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a film location.

The actor was buried yesterday at his hometown, Ukehe in Nsukka Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Advertisement

https://x.com/realkenokonkwo/status/1791814456432902625

Meanwhile, a Nollywood actress, Queen Wokoma, has come under heavy criticism for wearing a short dress to the burial of her colleague, Junior Pope.

Naija News reports that the actress had shared pictures of herself and colleagues at the funeral.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She wore a black short dress with see-through black leggings.

Netizens, however, took to the comment section to berate her for wearing such an outfit to the burial of a colleague who died in a terrible manner.

They insisted that her outfit was meant for social events and not a burial.

Reacting to the backlash, Wokoma shared some pictures to show the kind of dress and accessories to wear to a funeral.

She also posted pictures of some foreign thespians and what they wore while going to a funeral service.

Not done with her response, the actress used some abusive words on her critics.

She wrote, “Some of you are obviously STU*ID hence wisdom is far from you. Forming fashion guru yet una never travel comot from una local government.

“Oh I forgot, I am supposed to tie wrapper or look miserable to soothe your empty brains.”