Nollywood Actress Who Dressed ‘Hot’ To Junior Pope Funeral Replies Critics, Gives Reason For Outfit

A Nollywood actress, Queen Wokoma, has come under heavy criticism for wearing a short dress to the burial of her colleague, Junior Pope.

Naija News reports that the actress had shared pictures of herself and colleagues at the funeral.

She wore a black short dress with see-through black leggings.

Netizens, however, took to the comment section to berate her for wearing such an outfit to the burial of a colleague that died in a terrible manner.

They insisted that her outfit was meant for social events and not a burial.

Reacting to the backlash, Wokoma shared some pictures to show the kind of dress and accessories to wear to a funeral.

She also posted pictures of some foreign thespians and what they wore while going to a funeral service.

Not done with her response, the actress used some abusive words on her critics.

She wrote, “Some of you are obviously STU*ID hence wisdom is far from you.

“Forming fashion guru yet una never travel comot from una local government.

“Oh I forgot, I am supposed to tie wrapper or look miserable to soothe your empty brains.”

Recall that Jnr Pope had begun his final journey to his resting place a few days ago. It started with a candlelight procession.

The funeral took place on Friday, May 17, 2024 at his hometown, Ukehe, in Nsukka , Igboetiti LGA of Enugu state.