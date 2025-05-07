‘Words Fail Me’ – Junior Pope’s Wife Celebrates Husband’s Posthumous Birthday With Tears

The wife of late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, Jennifer Awele, has penned a heartfelt tribute to her late husband on his posthumous 45th birthday.

Naija News reports that Awele, via her Instagram page, on Wednesday, shared a video of the late movie star playing joyfully with their children.

She recalled a sweet memory from 2010, when he told her his birthday was the last day in the first week of May.

Awele expressed sadness about not celebrating her late husband’s birthday with surprises but tears.

Recall that Junior Pope tragically passed away on April 10, 2024, following a boat accident while returning from a movie shoot.

Awele wrote, “In July 2010, You Asked My Birth Date. I Asked For Yours, And You Said The Last Day In The First Week Of May, And I Said 7th? You Said (Smart With A Clap).

“It’s May 7th 2025, And I’m Not Celebrating You With My Different Birthday Surprises(I Doubt I Missed Any), Not With Candles And Cakes But With Tears And Memories And A Heart That Still Beats In Rhythm With Yours.

“I Had A Lot In Mind To Type, But At This Point, Words Fail Me.

“Happy 45th Birthday, Our Daddy In Heaven.

We Carry Your Love In Everything We Do.

Keep Watching Over Us Debonair”.