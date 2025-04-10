‘I Still Don’t Have Right Words To Respond To Our Children’ – Junior Pope’s Wife Speaks On Husband’s Death

The wife of late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, Jennifer Awele, has broken her silence a year after the untimely demise of her husband.

Naija News recalls that Junior Pope and other crew members lost their lives after drowning at the Anam River in Anambra State while returning from a movie set on April 8, 2024.

In a lengthy post via Instagram on Thursday, April 10, 2025, Jennifer, while describing the incident as an unimaginable loss, said her husband’s absence left a void that words can never fill.

According to her, their children still ask questions about their father, but she does not have the right words to respond.

Jennifer thanked everyone who sympathized and stood by them through their grief.

She said, “It’s been one year of standing in the face of our unimaginable loss, and not a day has gone by without a thought of you. Your love still surrounds us, your laughter echoes in our hearts, and your presence is felt in the quiet moments when we miss you most.

“You have no idea how tough it’s been, trying to stay strong for each other even as the world around us seems fallen apart. The grief remains heavy, the absence left a void that words can never fill, but through it all, we look up for strength from heaven as a guiding light. Oh death, you have taught us to live each day as it comes, one step at a time bearing such extreme pain that can never go away.

“I still don’t have the right words to respond to Jason and Jaden wanting to know if Daddy will fulfill his promise of taking them to a proper football academy and be present at their first official match. They said ;, “Daddy told them he wouldn’t miss it for anything in the world”. Then the littlest one (J papa as fondly called by daddy) Jamon, keeps asking when daddy is bringing the big toy car he promised him.

“We appreciate everyone who sympathized with us and stood and still stand by us through our time of grief. Words cannot express our heartfelt gratitude for your love and support towards us.

“To our beloved, you did not only leave us, your family but so many who loved you and loved your works. It is so difficult and unbelievable to

say these words, but still, continue to rest in the bosom of the Almighty. You will always be in our hearts and our thoughts, and your memories and legacy will live on forever.

“Though you’re no longer by our side, you live on in every memory, every smile and every tear. We shall carry you with us always until we meet again. We cannot question God, right? May Your Soul Rest In Perfect Peace, My Love”.