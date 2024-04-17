Your Litigation Against Naira Abuse Is Misplaced Priority – Oluwo Of Iwo Knocks EFCC

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has berated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the recent litigation against Nigerians for abusing the Naira.

Oluwo described the efforts by the EFCC as misplaced priority.

He stressed the need for the commission to carry out comprehensive enlightenment for Nigerians on naira handlings before enforcing penalties.

The monarch shared his reservation while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday.

He insisted that the habit of spraying money is a cultural habit that is rampant among the Yorubas and Igbos most especially at cultural weddings, naming, and burial ceremonies.

He said: “While commending the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for their efforts so far in recovering billions of stolen naira, I urge the commission to conduct comprehensive enlightenment for Nigerians on naira handlings.

“The recent litigations by the EFCC against naira abuse is a misplaced priority. The practice of spraying money is more cultural to the Yorubas and Igbos. There is a cultural spirit in Yoruba that forces you to spend money uncontrollably at your exciting moment. I’m sure the spirit will be tamed when people have public knowledge of possible penalties for naira abuse.

“The commission should not place the cart before the horse. EFCC should devise both print and electronic media to enlighten the public on those acts constituting naira abuse and spell out penalties. The public knowledge will unavoidably caution individuals and empower the commission to identify and punish arrogant naira abusers.”