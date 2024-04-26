Salami Pizza, BBQ Chicken Burritos – See Expensive Cuisine Yahaya Bello’s Children Enjoy In American International School

A report has revealed the lunch menu of the American International School of Abuja (AISA).

Naija News earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in a petition, accused the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, of using funds from the state coffers to pay his children’s school fees in AISA.

According to the school’s lunch menu obtained by The Whistler on Friday, the ex-governor’s children have been dining on lavish international cuisines at one of Nigeria’s most elite schools while Kogi State citizens suffered “unprecedented maladministration, deprivation and under-development.

The lunch menu for April 2024 at AISA, where Bello paid nearly $846,000 in advance tuition fees for five of his children from Kogi State’s coffers, reads like a guide to world-class restaurants.

The menu includes dishes such as Philly cheesesteak, Salami pizza, BBQ chicken burritos, beef kebabs with jollof rice, char-grilled chicken with mac and cheese, chutney chicken sandwiches, and chicken shawarma wraps for lunch at school.

Every meal has fresh vegetable sides like niçoise salad, fattoush salads, coleslaw, and Greek salads.

There are vegetarian options, such as avocado and feta sandwiches, falafel wraps, lentil spaghetti bolognese, and tofu with mushrooms in sauce over rice. The menu also includes fresh fruit and drinks daily.

The opulent menu contrasts with the “suffering and hardship” that Bello was accused of inflicting on Kogi citizens in a petition filed by Kogi Conscience before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).