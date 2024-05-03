BREAKING: Yahaya Bello Loses, As Appeal Court Rules In Favour Of EFCC 

The Court of Appeal has overturned the Lokoja High Court’s order against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and its Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, in a contempt case filed by Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The Court of Appeal, presided over by Justice Joseph O.K. Oyewole, approved the EFCC’s request for a stay of execution and proceedings in the contempt case at the Kogi State High Court.

In the case EFCC vs. Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CV/413/2024, the court found the ex parte motion valid and adjourned the hearing of the motion on notice to May 20, 2024.

Furthermore, it directed that all documents pertaining to the case be served through substituted service, to be affixed at Yahaya Bello’s previous known residence in Abuja.

The appellate court’s verdict has stopped the contempt proceedings against the EFCC and its chairman, facilitating the anti-graft agency’s appeal against the Lokoja High Court’s decision.

Meanwhile, the People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Dekina/Bassa Federal House of Representatives in the 2023 election, Usman Okai, has said that the attempt by the immediate-past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to bribe a judge ahead of the tribunal ruling has been exposed.

Naija News reports that Okai made the claims while reacting to an alleged leaked WhatsApp chat involving the state’s Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, and others.