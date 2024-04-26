Documents: Yahaya Bello Used Money From State Coffers To Pay For Children Future School Fees – EFCC

Documents serving as exhibits have shown how the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, reportedly paid school fees in advance for his family members and even those to be enrolled in future with hundreds of thousands of dollars withdrawn from the Kogi State coffers.

A letter obtained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from the American International School of Abuja shows that Yahaya paid $845,852,84 into their bank account since September 2021 as advance school fees for 4 family members from the present class until they graduate.

Payment was also made for any future student to be enrolled by the family.

The document alleges that the payment was made by Ali Bello, alleged to be the eldest son of Yahaya Bello.

In the document, the school stated that they have deducted the fees for the educational service already rendered to the Bello children in the institution, and what is left is $760, 910, which would be refunded to an account provided by the EFCC as the commission continues investigation into alleged money laundering levelled against Yahaya Bello.

This development is coming after the anti-graft agency chairman, Ola Olukoyede revealed that the former governor of Kogi, withdrew $720,000 from the state’s coffers to pay his child’s school fee in advance.

“A sitting governor, because he knew he was leaving office, moved money directly from the government to Bureau de change and used it to pay his child’s school fee in advance,” the EFCC boss said.

See the exhibits below,