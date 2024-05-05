Yahaya Bello: ‘EFCC Misfired, I Was Almost Crying’ – Dele Momodu

Veteran Nigerian journalist cum Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of misfiring in the ongoing case against former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Naija News recalls that the EFCC had accused Bello and three others of alleged money laundering to the tune of N80.2 billion while he was governor.

The chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ola Olukoyede, also accused Yahaya Bello of withdrawing $720,000 from the state government’s treasury to pay for his children’s school fees before leaving office.

However, the former governor has denied all the claims made by the EFCC.

Speaking during an Instagram Live, Dele Momodu faulted the EFCC’s claims that Bello used government funds to pay his children’s school fees upfront before his tenure expired.

He frowned at the EFCC’s conduct in its attempt to prosecute Bello, stressing that Olukoyede should have learned from the cases of his predecessors, who he said were “booted out ignominiously.”

The PDP chieftain noted that Olukoyede does not have to engage in media trial but should obey the rule of law.

He said, “When they brought in the new chairman, I thought oh, you will have the benefit of learning from your predecessors.

“All of them were booted out ignominiously and if I were in the shoes of the current chairman, what I will simply do is make sure I do my job as meticulously, as professionally, as efficiently as possible. And, you will never go wrong if you obey the rule of law.

“I watched the EFCC chairman, I think either last week or the week before the last, I was almost crying because the way he went on and on..if I don’t do this… spitting fire and all.. you don’t have to do media trial.”

Asked if the EFCC was lying against Yahaya Bello, Momodu said: “I have no idea, I don’t work for EFCC but from all the things that I have read, a lot of them, they misfired. That is the honest truth. They misfired. They didn’t do their due diligence.

“When you said a man took out money and paid for his children’s school fees, just as he was about to leave power, and you go and check the documents and you see that these things started happening from 2021, 2022 (laughs); I am not an illiterate.”