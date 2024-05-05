EFCC Speaks On Viral List Of Ex-Governors Under Investigation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a statement dissociating itself from a false report circulating in the media.

Naija News recalls that the report claims that the EFCC has released a list of 58 ex-governors being investigated for alleged corruption, with a headlined: “EFCC Releases Full List of 58 Ex-Governors that Embezzled N2.187 Trillion.”

However, the EFCC has clarified that this report is entirely false and mischievous, as no such list has been issued, and no discussions have taken place with any news medium regarding the investigation of ex-governors.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission, Dayo Oyewale, EFCC urged the public to ignore the report, as it is false and misleading.

The commission has also advised the media to verify facts and crosscheck information with them before publishing reports to avoid spreading inaccurate information.