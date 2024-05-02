Yahaya Bello Is Following The Footsteps Of His Predecessors – Edwin Clark

The convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has said he is not surprised about the corruption allegations against the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The elder statesman said the former Kogi governor was just following the footsteps of his predecessors, who have also been accused of corruption and financial recklessness.

Clark, therefore, asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to revisit “old and pending” corruption cases against former governors and ex-ministers.

In a chat with Arise TV on Thursday, Clark also asked the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, to revive corruption cases against former governors and ministers from 2007 till 2023.

The PANDEF convener also queried the judiciary for having some corruption cases “in court for 10 to 15 years” that have not being tried.

He said: “Yahaya Bello is just a young man following the footsteps of his predecessors. What I said was for the chairman of EFCC to revive or revisit old, pending cases from 2007. Those who have been jailed for 10 years or more and have returned.

“But some people are in the Senate using their influence to adjourn cases. The judiciary also has a role in answering why cases that have been in court for 10 to 15 years have not been tried.

“Some of these people are now ministers, dining with justices because they are free men.

“In 2007, more than 15 former governors and ministers were charged to the court during Ribadu’s time as EFCC head.

“After some time, some of the cases were not heard again. All we heard was that these former governors had been cleared to contest for senatorial seats and are now in the Senate.”