Sirika Re-Arraignment On Fresh 8-Count Charge Stalled

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had planned to bring former Aviation Minister, Hadi Abubakar Sirika, before Justice Suleman Belgore of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on a new charge.

However, Naija News gathered that the proceedings were halted because the suspects were not present.

Sirika, along with two others, was slated to be arraigned by the EFCC for alleged financial misconduct linked to the failed Nigeria Air project.

The prosecuting counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, notified the court of the defendants’ absence, stating that he was informed by their counsel that they were out of Abuja and unable to attend court.

Consequently, he requested an adjournment to allow the defendants to appear in court and enter their pleas.

Hence, the court adjourned the case until May 23 for the arraignment of Sirika and the other defendants.

The upcoming arraignment is happening shortly after Sirika’s previous appearance before Justice Sylvanus Oriji at the FCT High Court in Maitama, where he faced charges of an alleged N4.135 billion fraud alongside his daughter, son-in-law, and Al Daruq Investment Limited.

The charges include contract fraud, corruption, and gratification, as per Sections 12 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000, and Section 17 (b) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004.

The defendants were granted bail of N100 million each, with two sureties.