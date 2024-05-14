EFCC Allegedly Begins Thorough Probe Of Ikpeazu’s Administration

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is probing the administration of the former governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Naija News reports that the probe by the Commission follows the discovery of the forensic auditors engaged by the current Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti.

Sources in the anti-graft agency told The Whistler that a thorough probe of Ikpeazu administration has commenced.

The source said that the probe would cover broad areas such as allegation of misappropriation of funds, violation of the public procurement laws of Abia State, the diversion of the ₦10bn which the governor raised from UBA that was paid to Ferotex Construction company for the execution of “non-existent” airport project among others.

Another source said that the commission has received copies of the forensic audit report prepared by KPMG Advisory Services that indicted the governor of financial recklessness during his eight years in office.

The report was submitted by the administration of Alex Otti to the EFCC.

The Commission upon receipt of the report commended the governor, stating that this is the first of its kind in the country.

Analysis of the forensic audit report has unraveled how the ex-governor and state officials circumvented the Public Procurement Law of Abia State in the award of various contracts running into billions of naira.