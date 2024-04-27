Bobrisky Not Staying In One Bedroom Flat – NCoS

The Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has issued a clarification regarding the conditions under which Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, is being held.

Bobrisky, a well-known cross-dresser, is currently serving a six-month prison sentence for abusing naira notes, as handed down by Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos on April 12, 2024.

Recent rumors had circulated online suggesting that Bobrisky was residing in a VIP apartment within the Kirikiri correctional facility.

However, these claims have been firmly refuted by the NCoS. In a statement released on Saturday, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Command, Rotimi Oladokun, clarified that Bobrisky is not receiving any special treatment and shares a cell with other convicted inmates, contrary to what was speculated in various social media reports.

Oladokun emphasized that the correctional facility does not have en-suite or ‘one-bedroom flat’ style cells.

He further explained that the cell block infrastructure is designed to accommodate multiple inmates and does not support the provision of exclusive amenities for any individual.

The statement read, “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service Lagos State Command has been drawn to some mischievous and misleading online publications.

“Without prejudice to NCoS right to seek legal redress for the libellous publication, outlined are clarification on the said issues.

“The convicted inmate, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky is currently serving a 6-month jail term for abuse and mutilation of the Naira note within the custody of the Custodial Centre in the State.

“The Convict is entitled to the reformative and rehabilitative platforms either educational and/or vocational training as provided to all inmates in custody.

“Idris has been allocated a shared cell with other convicted inmates. There are no en-suite or ‘one-bedroom flat’ style cells in our Custodial Centre as the cell blocks infrastructure are built as shared buildings, to accommodate multiple inmates.”

Oladokun further stated that the convict was remanded in a male Custodial Centre and observed all regulations and rules in place at the centre, especially concerning the dress code.

He added that Bobrisky wears male-designated correctional clothing for convicted inmates.

The statement added, “Idris is being treated just as every other inmate without any special amenities or privilege accorded. All inmates are entitled to Family and Legal visits. These visits are monitored and regulated by NCoS. The Controller of Corrections, Lagos Command enjoined the general public to disregard the said malicious publication.”

A source in the correctional centre that spoke with Punch revealed that Bobrisky was treated equally to other inmates in the facility.

The source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said the crossdresser was examined at the point of admission.

According to the official, the outcome of the examination revealed that the convict had no realignment of gender or genital organs.