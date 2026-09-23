I Want To Be Born Again But What Will Happen To My Bre@sts And Bum? – Bobrisky 

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has revealed that he wants to become a born-again Christian but is concerned about what would happen to his body features.

Naija News reports that Bobrisky made this known in a post on his Instagram page while speaking about his friendship with actress Tonto Dikeh and her spiritual transformation.

He said watching his best friend’s new lifestyle has given him peace and made him consider becoming born again.

Bobrisky, however, questioned what would happen to his physical features if he decided to embrace the Christian lifestyle.

He wrote: “Yesterday, my bestie said, “Bob, send me a picture to post for your birthday.” I sent her two pictures, and she said, “BOBBBB! Why is there so much breast in my face? 🤣🤣🤣 You forgot I’m an evangelist? ABEG, I need a decent picture! 🤣🤣🤣Laugh wan tear my belly! 😂😂😂

“Listen to me, Tonto, we ride forever. Even if you become a pastor, I’m still your first love, and it’s forever. ❤️. I’m so happy with the new you and your growth. ❤️

“In all honesty, I want to become born again because watching my friend has been giving me so much peace. ✌️❤️ But what will happen to my breasts? My big bumbum? 🤣🤣🤣Lastly, I don cut the down part o 😩😩😩 Where I wan even start from? 😂🤣🤣. Dis is a big complicated situation”