EFCC Arrests Popular Crossdresser, Bobrisky

Advertisement

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky.

Naija News learnt that Bobrisky was arrested at Pinnock Estate in Lagos State on Wednesday afternoon, April 3, and detained in the Lagos command office of the EFCC.

Confirming his arrest, the spokesperson of the commission, Dele Oyewale, said Bobrisky was arrested for currency mutilation and abuse of the Naira.

He added that Bobrisky would soon be charged to court.

Advertisement

He said, “He is with us. We arrested him over currency mutilation and abuse of the Naira. He is in our facility in Lagos state.”

Meanwhile, Bobrisky has opened up on the reason he decided to change his gender from male to female.

The controversial media personality explained that he started crossdressing as a marketing strategy.

Advertisement

According to him, he was selling unisex cloths during his undergraduate days at the University of Lagos and used crossdressing to market his wares.

Bobrisky disclosed this during an interview with veteran entertainer, Charly Boy.

The crossdresser said he didn’t envisage that crossdressing would lead him into becoming a transgender.

Advertisement