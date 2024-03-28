I Never Thought Crossdressing Would Make Me Become Transgender – Bobrisky

Advertisement

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky has opened up on the reason he decided to change his gender from male to female.

The controversial media personality explained that he started crossdressing as a marketing strategy.

According to him, he was selling unisex cloths during his undergraduate days at the University of Lagos and used crossdressing to market his wares.

Bobrisky disclosed this during an interview with veteran entertainer, Charly Boy.

The crossdresser said he didn’t envisage that crossdressing would lead him into becoming a transgender.

He said, “About nine years ago, I was at the University of Lagos studying Accounting. I also had a side hustle, I was selling unisex clothes. Most times I try the female wears on myself and I love the outfits.

“From there, I moved to female hairstyles to makeup and more women were patronising my business. So I decided to keep crossdressing since it was lucrative.

“I wasn’t thinking I was going to do it for a very long time. Initially, it was just a marketing strategy but people were complimenting me that I look better as a woman than a man. That’s how I ended up being Bobrisky.”

He said he faced resistance from his parents initially but they eventually allowed him to be himself.