Court Orders Maina’s Son, Faisal To Prison

Faisal Maina, who fled during his money laundering trial six years ago, will now serve his prison sentence after a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered his committal to a correctional facility.

Naija News reports that Justice James Omotosho issued the warrant on Thursday following an ex parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Faisal, son of ex-pension task team boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Karsana, Abuja, on October 14, 2026, and handed over to the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency, through its lawyer, M.K. Hussain, urged the court to enforce the sentence passed on him and to count his jail term from the date of his rearrest.

In line with the Court of Appeal’s November 24, 2022 judgment, Faisal is to serve three years on the first count, seven years on the second, and three years on the third.

The terms will run concurrently, meaning he will spend seven years in prison, beginning on October 14, 2026.

The EFCC first arraigned Faisal in 2019 on three counts of money laundering and non-declaration of assets before Justice Okon Abang.

After he jumped bail, the trial continued in his absence, and on October 7, 2021, he was convicted and sentenced to 14 years, with an order for his arrest wherever found.

The Court of Appeal later affirmed the conviction but reduced the sentences.

His father, Abdulrasheed Maina, was also convicted in a separate N2bn money laundering case and has completed his sentence.