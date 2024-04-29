I Have Been Trying To Call Your Phone, But I Can’t Reach You – Ortom Sends Message To Yahaya Bello

The former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has advised his Kogi state counterpart, Yahaya Bello to honour the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ortom urged Bello not to disgrace other governors and come out of his hiding place.

Naija News recalls that the EFCC had declared the erstwhile governor wanted over allegedly misappropriating over N80 billion while serving as Kogi State governor.

However, Bello has refused to honour the anti-graft’s agency invitation.

Speaking on the situation during a thanksgiving service organised by his former appointees to mark his 63rd birthday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Regional Headquarters in Makurdi on Sunday, Ortom insisted that the EFCC are simply human beings who are doing their job.

According to him, “Let me use this opportunity to advise my younger brother and friend, former governor Yahaya Bello, not to disgrace former governors.

“If you are called to come and account for your stewardship by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, go there. You do not need to hide from EFCC; you do not need to resist arrest or anything. Go there and explain. EFCC are human beings who are doing their work.

“If they are making inquiries, the laws are there. I have tried to get him on the phone, I could not, I tried those around him, but I could not. I want him to note, wherever he is, if he can hear me from there, he should go before the EFCC.”