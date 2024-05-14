Naira Crash: EFCC Vows To Clampdown On Businesses, Others Charging In Dollars

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has intensified its efforts against illegal dollar transactions in Nigeria, warning businesses and individuals against illegal dealing in foreign currency.

Naija News reports that the Acting Director of Public Affairs for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, made this disclosure while speaking on Channels Television’s program, Politics Today.

He emphasized the agency’s commitment to enforcing the law strictly.

Uwujaren declared, “The ship has already left the train station. We have started a movement, and we are not going to relent.”

He urged the public to cooperate with the EFCC by reporting any suspicious activity.

“The advice I will have for Nigerians is that wherever you see this kind of development happening, the onus is on you to alert the EFCC. We can’t be everywhere but I can assure you that once we have the evidence that people are violating the law, the EFCC under the leadership of Ola Olukoyede will not spare anybody.”

This renewed crackdown on dollar transactions is part of a broader initiative to stabilize the Nigerian economy and ensure compliance with financial regulations.

“The movement has started and we would not rest,” Uwujaren added, signaling a robust approach to tackling economic crimes and maintaining the integrity of the nation’s financial system.