Naira Abuse: Cubana Chief Priest Pleads Not Guilty

Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has entered a plea of not guilty to charges of tampering and abusing the naira during his arraignment at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday.

The socialite and businessman faced three counts of naira abuse, stemming from his actions at a social event held at Eko Hotel on February 13, 2024.

Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court presided over the case, where Cubana Chief Priest was accused of spraying N500 notes—a violation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Act of 2007, which prohibits such actions.

It was alleged that he engaged in this act for two hours during the event, while dancing.

Earlier reports from Naija News revealed that Cubana Chief Priest was apprehended by operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos for the alleged offenses.

Following his detention, he was transported to court under heavy armed police escort and arrived at approximately 8:45 am on the day of the trial.

Judgement is expected to be passed today by Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos in respect to the three count of charges against Cubana Chiefpriest.

The case comes days after cross-dresser, Bobrisky was sentenced to six-month in prison for similar offences.