EFCC Arrests Cubana Chiefpriest Over Naira Abuse

Operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have reportedly arrested celebrity barman cum social media influencer, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, over naira abuse.

Naija News reported that the anti-graft agency will on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, arraign the socialite before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The EFCC will arraign Cubana Chief Priest on a three-count charge of allegedly spraying and tampering with the Naira notes at a social event contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank Act of 2007.

In the charge filed on April 4 by the EFCC’s prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), and seven other lawyers representing the executive chairman of the anti-graft Commission, it was alleged that Okechukwu Pasca on February 13, 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

A source in the EFCC who spoke to LIB confirmed that Cubana Chiefpriest has been arrested and is currently in their custody.

The EFCC source didn’t disclose exactly when Chiefpriest was arrested but added that he will appear in court tomorrow, April 17.