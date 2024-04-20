Chess Marathon: Moment When Chess Master Tunde Onakoya Broke World Record (VIDEO)

Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya, has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest marathon chess.

The chess master confirmed the achievement, on Saturday in a post on his official X account.

He wrote, “We have done it.

“We’re pushing to 60 hours, guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going.

“We have a fundraising goal to meet for the education of African children around the world. This is our why – the reason we are doing this.

“Let’s demonstrate to the world the incredible power of love. Together, we can make this happen.”

Onakoya broke the World Record for the Longest Chess Marathon (58 hours), before extending it by a further two hours to make it 60 hours, at the Times Square in New York, USA.

Onakoya broke the record of Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad, who played for 56 hours and 9 minutes in 2018 and aimed to reach the 58-hour target.

The new record holder said his attempt was to raise funds and awareness for providing educational opportunities to underprivileged children across Africa.

Onakoya, upon completing his endeavor, had managed to raise $99,368 for his $1 million goal, aimed at aiding children in Nigerian slums.