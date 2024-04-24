Tunde Onakoya Returns To Nigeria, Receives Heroic Welcome After Breaking Guinness World Record

Chess-in-Slums founder, Tunde Onakoya has returned to Nigeria to a hero’s welcome after breaking Guinness World Record in New York, the United States of America.

Recall that on Wednesday, April 17, Onakoya commenced his efforts to break the chess marathon record of 56 hours, nine minutes and 37 seconds held by two Norwegians Hallvard Haug Flatebo and Sjur Ferkingstad since 2018.

To achieve that, Onakoya had to partner with an American chess champion, Shawn Martinez in line with the requirement of the Guinness Book Of Records.

The aim of the 29-year-old chess player was not only to break the record but to raise $1 million for the education of marginalized children.

During his efforts to break the record in Times Square, he vomited a couple of times and was urged to give up due to his failing health but he insisted on continuing.

Tunde Onakoya succeeded in breaking the record and even surpassing the 58-hour mark he set for himself as he set a new landmark of 60-hour at about 12:40 a.m. (04:40GMT) on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The new record holder said he attempted to raise funds and awareness for providing educational opportunities to underprivileged children across Africa.

The chess enthusiast received a heartwarming welcome upon his return to Nigeria on Wednesday at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos.

Onakoya was greeted with a heartwarming reception, complete with singing and dancing by supporters and fans at the airport.

He is well known among chess enthusiasts across the world and also has a foundation Known as the Chess in Slums project which aims to educate marginalized children.

See the video below.