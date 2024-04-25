Nigerian Chess Master, Tunde Onakoya Bags Appointment With Gov Abiodun’s Government

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed the Nigerian Chess Master cum Guinness World Record contester for the longest Chess Marathon in history, Tunde Onakoya, as the Sports Ambassador of the State.

Naija News reports that Abiodun made this known on Thursday when Onakoya visited his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Abiodun, who was impressed with Onakoya’s achievement on the global stage, said it could not have been possible without determination, resilience, and hard work.

The governor likened the travails of the Chess Master to those of millions of youths in Nigeria who are struggling to make something of their lives, stating that his achievements in the face of difficulties are a testimony that life does not recognize where one comes from, place of birth, or parent’s status in society.

Abiodun also announced the commencement of the State Chess Competition, which will be held in all parts of the state in honour of Onakoya.

He said, “I can see why you continue to be inspiration to many young people across the length and breath of this country. You have gone further by establishing a foundation called the ‘Chess in Slums Africa’ because you are determined to tell your story and encourage other children and get them out of the slums and give them hope and future.

“Today, we will be officially appointing you as our State Sports Ambassador. Coincidentally, Ogun State will be hosting the National Sports Festival in the next nine months or thereabouts and we are boasting that we are set to host the best National Sports Festival that has never been held in the history of this country and coincidentally, chess is one of the games that will feature in that event.

“I have decided that because of you and in your honour, we will begin an Ogun State Chess Competition across the length and breath of the state. Since you are now officially our Sports Ambassador and our Chess Ambassador, we will leave it to you to design that competition from the local government all the way to the state level.

“But we as your state, we will have a sponsor in the Tunde Onakoya Prize, for the winner of that competition.”