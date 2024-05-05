Underbridge Tenants: Lagos Govt Uncovers Identity Of Ring Leader

The ring leader who rented out the Dolphin Estate Under-Bridge apartments to tenants with children has been identified as ‘Mopol’.

Naija News learnt that the Lagos State Government has also intensified efforts to arrest the suspect.

The state government also revealed that out of 450 miscreants rescued at the weekend, 79 had been absorbed into some government facilities for rehabilitation after showing signs of being unwell, while 371 pleaded for assistance to relocate to their various states.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Saturday, disclosed that the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed relevant ministries to take custody of the children of squatters evicted from Dolphin Estate and Osborne, Ikoyi Bridges, for rehabilitation.

He said that a statewide exercise to rid Lagos of visible security risks continued at the weekend after some suspects were arrested under the Dolphin Estate Bridge.

He said, “The ceaseless influx of miscreants, beggars, and the destitute onto Lagos streets has raised fears of insecurity of lives and property. This is unacceptable.

“As part of the exercise, 450 miscreants were at the weekend rescued. Of the lot, 371 pleaded for assistance to relocate to their various states due to the hardship they are facing in Lagos.

“79 have been absorbed into some government facilities for rehabilitation after showing signs of being unwell.

“The exercise will continue as part of the government’s responsibility to keep our citizens safe and secure.”

Similarly, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab, alongside the Special Adviser on Environment Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, during an inspection tour at the weekend to the Dolphin Estate Under Bridge and Ikoyi Towers, where illegal squatters occupied illegally, said Sanwo-Olu had directed relevant ministries to take custody of the children of the squatters evicted from underbridges for rehabilitation.

Wahab added that Governor Sanwo-Olu has approved to take custody of the children pending the time they get permanent accommodation.