2024 Hajj: First Batch Of Lagos Pilgrims Depart For Saudi Arabia

The initial group of 423 aspiring pilgrims from Lagos State commenced their voyage to Saudi Arabia on Friday for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage.

Naija News reports that at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Jalal Arabi, and other officials bid farewell to the pilgrims.

During his speech, Arabi underscored the exceptional privilege bestowed upon them.

Arabi urged the pilgrims to make Nigeria proud by abiding by the laws of Saudi Arabia. “Do the dos and don’t do the don’ts. If you stay on that path, you have no cause to worry.”

He further said: “For you to be called to perform Hajj, you must be extraordinarily lucky.

“Allah has given you the opportunity. It may be your last opportunity, to some it may be the beginning. So what do you do when you have the last opportunity? It is to utilize it so well.”

Arabi emphasized the importance of fostering a harmonious relationship with the officials, urging them not to engage in conflicts or disputes. He emphasized the need to resolve any issues amicably, without harbouring any ill feelings, as we are all human beings.

Prior to their departure, Arabi extended his well wishes to the pilgrims, urging them to have a safe journey. He also encouraged them to pray for the country and its leaders, particularly President Bola Tinubu, whose efforts made the 2024 Hajj exercise possible for Nigerians.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Layode, expressed gratitude on behalf of the intending pilgrims for Arabi’s display of affection and valuable advice.