BREAKING: Truck Rams Into BRT Bus On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A tragic accident happened on Saturday morning morning at Ibafo bus-stop along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway with a Lagos State BRT bus struck by a truck.

Journalists who visited the scene of the incident noted that the accident took place a few minutes before 6 am on Saturday.

Upon arrival at the scene, officials from the Federal Road Safety Corps and Police (FRSC) refused to speak further on the accident stating that only their Public Relations Officers were authorized to provide information regarding the incident.

Although unconfirmed, witnesses reported that several individuals on the BRT bus sustained injuries.

Eyewitnesses told The PUNCH that the BRT bus was stationary, loading passengers at the bus stop, when a truck carrying cows en route to Lagos collided with it.

This collision caused the bus to veer off the road, resulting in damage to nearby shops and kiosks.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, the cow truck was moved a short distance away from the accident site.

See more photos below from the accident scene;