Tunde Onakoya Attempts Record-Breaking Chess Marathon In Times Square

Nigerian chess prodigy Tunde Onakoya is currently making headlines as he endeavours to set a new world record for the longest chess marathon.

The chess enthusiast aims to play continuously for 58 hours, while also raising $1 million for charity, a feat that will surpass the current record held by Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad since 2018.

Onakoya’s marathon, which started in the bustling heart of New York City, has not only captured the attention of hundreds of supporters on site but also the global chess community, which is keenly following his progress via live streams on Twitch. Among those cheering him on are notable figures, including Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Davido, as well as a supportive Nigerian diaspora, who are keeping the chess master energized with cultural favourites like jollof rice.

The charismatic 29-year-old is playing not just for the record but to fund a noble cause. The proceeds from his marathon will be directed towards chess education initiatives through his non-profit organization, Chess in Slums Africa. Onakoya’s project aims to provide educational resources and chess equipment to millions of children, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds.

By 3:00 AM New York time on Friday, Onakoya had already been playing for 39 hours and had raised over $42,000. With determination, he expressed that achieving the record seemed increasingly plausible. “Crossing the halfway point gives you a perspective of not just where you’ve come from, but the hopeful view of where you’re heading,” Onakoya stated during a brief respite.

In a show of overwhelming support, Nigerian Vice-President Kashim Shettima took to social media to commend Onakoya’s efforts, describing him as “a symbol of excellence and resilience that distinguish Nigerians both at home and abroad… Go, make history, and inscribe our name in gold.” Similarly, Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu lauded Onakoya’s attempt, calling it “a powerful testament to how greatness can emerge from anywhere.”

Onakoya, who grew up in the challenging conditions of Lagos’s infamous floating slums, credits chess with dramatically transforming his life. His involvement with the game provided him with the skills and opportunities to escape poverty and establish a platform to aid others. Today, he also serves as a board member for the US non-profit The Gift of Chess, which aims to distribute one million chess sets to underserved communities by 2030.

Reflecting on his journey and the marathon, Onakoya shared, “ Chess taught me strategy, resilience, and the importance of making every move count. It’s these lessons I want to pass on to children who are growing up under similar circumstances as I did.”

As Onakoya approaches the final hours of his chess marathon, the support continues to pour in both locally and internationally. Whether or not he achieves the world record, his marathon is already a monumental showcase of endurance, community support, and the transformative power of chess.

Onakoya is scheduled to conclude his marathon by 8:00 PM New York time on Friday. If successful, he will not only set a new world record but also raise significant funds that promise to impact the lives of countless young aspiring chess players across the globe.

For updates on Tunde Onakoya’s progress and more information on how to support his cause, viewers can tune into the live broadcast on Twitch or follow the social media updates tagged with #ChessMarathon. As the clock ticks down, the world watches and cheers on a man whose every move is a step toward a greater good.