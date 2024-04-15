Vera Anyim Meets Paul Enenche, Wife Over Testimony Saga (Photos)

Advertisement

Vera Anyim, a lady who testified about being a “B.Sc Law” from the Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), has met with the Senior Pastor of the church, Dr Paul Enenche and his wife, Dr Becky Enenche.

Recall that Veronica Anyim had on Sunday shared her testimony at Dunamis Church of how God made her the “only graduate in her family.”

During the testimony, Veronica said she graduated with a “BSc in Law” from NOUN, but the pastor interjected her testimony.

Enenche asked what kind of degree she graduated with and she said “B.Sc in Law”, he thereafter accused the testifier of lying.

The saga irked many netizens on social media, with some asking Enenche to apologize to Veronica while others defended the clergyman’s action.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Personal Assistant, Sylvester Edoh, Pastor Enenche apologised to the lady and said he never intended to disgrace Veronica when he interjected while she was testifying.

Enenche said his action was rather based on his and the church’s aversion to seeming mediocrity and any appearance of untruth.

In a post on her Facebook page on Monday evening, Vera said she had since put Sunday’s incident behind her and moved on.

She added that she was invited by the Enenches following the incident and asked Nigerians to forget the matter and move on.

See photos of the visit below.