‘I’m Sorry, Please Forgive Me’ – Dunamis ‘Celebrity’ Testifier Apologises For Seeking Financial Support

The lady who recently gained fame due to the controversy surrounding her testimony at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja, Vera Anyim, has tendered a public apology after asking Nigerians for financial support to secure accommodation.

Naija News reported that Anyim, in a viral video last Thursday, described herself as a celebrity and called on Nigerians to help her secure a new accommodation.

However, many Nigerians frowned at Anyim’s appeal for financial support, and it earned her several backlash.

Reacting to the criticisms online, Anyim posted a public apology on Sunday via her Facebook page, explaining that she was trying to protect herself from fear of being kidnapped.

She wrote, “I’m sorry for seeking public support regarding my accommodation it was because I wasn’t feeling safe and the fear of being kidnapped because everyone around thought I was given plenty money from Port Harcourt and this whole thing I wasn’t ready for it. I didn’t force anyone, please forgive me.”

Naija News recalls that Anyim became a sensation online when she mounted the pulpit of Dunamis to testify after successfully graduating with a “Bachelor of Law” degree from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on Saturday, April 13.

During her testimony, Pastor Enenche interrupted her, accusing the lady of lying.

The clergyman told her that she didn’t sound like a law graduate judging by her speech.

The incident ignited reactions on social media when it was discovered that the testimony was genuine.

Some called on Enenche to apologise for his actions, while others defended his stance.

The church apologised to Anyim, stating that the Senior Pastor’s actions were driven by a dedication to maintaining standards of excellence and integrity within the church community.