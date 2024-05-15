Photo: One Dead As Cultists Clash In Ogun

A cultist has been reported dead during a violent clash between rival cult groups in Ogun State.

Naija News learnt that another cultist, identified as Ishola Joseph, was also arrested in the incident, which happened on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Police Command, in a terse statement via X, disclosed that Joseph was arrested and beaten while trying to escape.

The command wrote, “Death of a cultist: May, 2024. One Segun aka Ojo Ibo was killed and his right wrist chopped off, at about 2130hrs of 14th May, 2024 after being chased by a rival cult at Bode Olude Junction.

“One Ishola Joseph, a cultist, was nabbed and beaten while trying to escape.”

In other news, a notorious terrorist leader, Usman Modi Modi, also known as ‘Kartakwa’, has been reportedly killed in Katsina State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the terrorist was among those who were neutralized in a recent clash between rival factions in Katsina on Tuesday.

It was reported that the violent confrontation between the rival groups started at 2:00 pm between the notorious terrorist leaders Usman Modi Modi from Kanta Camp against Abdulkarim Faca Faca from Marina Camp.

In the course of the clash, Usman Modi Modi and four others were fatally wounded according to Vanguard.

