‘Nothing Is Too Small’ – Dunamis’ Testifier, Vera Anyim Seeks Support To Change Living Condition

The lady who recently gained fame due to the controversy surrounding her testimony at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja, Vera Anyim, is appealing to Nigerians for help in finding secure accommodation.

Anyim made the appeal in a video that began circulating on the internet on Thursday.

Naija News recalls that in a video, which made rounds online, Anyim mounted the pulpit of Dunamis to testify after successfully graduating with a “Bachelor of Law” degree from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on Saturday, April 13.

During her testimony, Pastor Enenche interrupted her, accusing the lady of lying.

The clergyman told her that she didn’t sound like a law graduate judging by her speech.

The incident ignited reactions on social media when it was discovered that the testimony was genuine.

Some called on Enenche to apologise for his actions, while others defended his stance.

The church apologised to Anyim, stating that the Senior Pastor’s actions were driven by a dedication to maintaining standards of excellence and integrity within the church community.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Portland Resorts Hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Azubuike Ihemeje, had invited Anyim for an all-expenses-paid trip.

Anyim, who just returned from the sponsored vacation in Port Harcourt, expressed worry about potential misconceptions, fearing people might wrongly assume she was given a significant sum of money during her time there.

She said she considers her current living conditions to be unsafe and is seeking support from Nigerians to secure new accommodation.

Anyim said, “I want to say to Nigerians, you know this thing that happened is a thing of joy; I never dreamed of it; it came this moment; I never dreamed of being a celebrity.

“It just came all of a sudden. I never prepared for it. I want to use this medium to urge us to assist me with accommodation because I am not buoyant now to rent a house. Where I am staying now is risky and insecure. It is a very open place, and everybody has already known I am a celebrity.

“When I left Abuja, some people in my compound didn’t know what was happening, but I was there, and so many of them have heard what was going on. Some have said they are waiting for me. My brother, who stays with me, told me that people gathered, all waiting for me.

“That is why I am voicing out, asking for assistance to enable me to get a place I can stay so that my life can be safe. As I’m talking to you, I’m just hiding myself so that people will not come and misbehave at my side.

“So, please, if there is any way you can help me for me to get accommodation where I can be secured as a human being, intelligent people know what I am talking about.

“I don’t need to move or stay anyhow. If you don’t mind, you can assist me. Nothing is too small.”