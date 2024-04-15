‘I Didn’t Intend To Embarrass, Hurt Her’ – Pastor Enenche Breaks Silence On Testimony Saga

Advertisement

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, has reacted to the controversy surrounding a lady who testified about being a “B.SC Graduate of law” from the Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Recall that Veronica Anyim had on Sunday came to the altar of Dunamis Church to share her testimony of how God made her the “only graduate in her family.”

During the testimony, Veronica said she graduated with a “BSc in Law” from NOUN but her testimony was interjected by the Pastor.

Enenche asked what kind of degree she graduated with and she said “B.Sc in Law”, he thereafter accused the testifier of lying.

The saga had irked many netizens on social media with some asking Enenche to apologize to Veronica, while others defended the clergyman’s action.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Personal Assistant, Sylvester Edoh, Pastor Enenche said he never intended to disgrace Veronica when he interjected while she was testifying on Sunday.

Enenche said his action was rather based on his and the church’s aversion to seeming mediocrity and any appearance of untruth.

Pastor Enenche stated that he has reached out to Vero personally and assured Nigerians of his commitment towards her physical welfare and spiritual growth.

The statement reads: “A scenario was created on Sunday, 14th of April 2024 at the Glory Dome, the Global Headquarters of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, when Ms Anyim Veronica Nnenna came out to testify of how God helped her graduate from the University, thus making her the first person to attain that feat in her family.

“These were the immediate triggers for the said scenario: First, listening to the testifier’s expressions as it borders on basic spoken English, conveys the impression that the minimum standard expectation of a graduate, especially a graduate of Law was not met. Second, stating that she studied Law for 10 years begged the question of what her degree actually was.

“Third, she was unable to state exactly what the correct degree was for Law which is LLB, rather she said it was a BSc in Law which is largely unknown as a Law degree in Nigeria and possibly globally. These prompted the Senior Pastor, Dr. Paul Enenche to stop the testimony immediately as a product of a “lie.”

“However, relief came when it was later confirmed that she actually graduated from a university. It must be pointed out clearly here that embarrassing the testifier publicly with the attendant media frenzy was never intended; whatever happened was under the spur of the moment.

“The action of the Senior Pastor was rather based on his and the church’s aversion to seeming mediocrity and any appearance of untruth.

“While we remain resolute in our passion for excellence, intolerance of mediocrity and falsehood, we wish to reiterate the fact that no harm or hurt was ever intended by the Senior Pastor against Ms. Anyim Veronica.

“The Senior Pastor feels deeply concerned and had already reached out to her. As a Commission, we regret every inconvenience, hurt and embarrassment this unfortunate scenario has caused to Ms Anyim Veronica Nnenna.”