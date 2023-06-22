Former Dunamis Pastor Calls Out Pastor Paul Enenche For Alleged Breach Of Agreement

A former Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre minister, Pastor Abraham Daniel, has called out the founder and Senior Pastor of the ministry, Pastor Paul Enenche for allegedly failing to honour his agreement of replacing his damaged car in 2020.

It was gathered that Daniel had alleged that Enenche, defaulted their agreement about him replacing his car, a 2004 Corolla, which was damaged in 2020 when he was trailed by Pastor Paul Enenche over alleged blackmail against him and his church, Naija News learnt.

The former Dunamis pastor told SaharaReporters on Wednesday that Pastor Paul Enenche and the church management have refused to replace his car after he was falsely accused and imprisoned on trumped-up charges.

Daniel said his only crime was that he publicly criticised a Facebook post by Enenche about some Church activities after he had resigned as a pastor in the church.

Daniel added that Enenche promised to replace his car which was damaged during the time he was being trailed.

He said “It can be called a gentleman’s agreement. It was when we met at the FCID in order to withdraw the case, I brought my own (my conditions), they brought their own (their conditions too). It was a gentleman’s agreement, no lawyer, and nothing was drafted like a legal term.

“There was a write-up I wrote that time(in 2020) because they were intervening in my marriage. My ex was always going to send them with my children and all of that. I told them to hand off my family. So, I wrote that if anything happens to me or my children, they would be responsible.

“Their lawyer and the police that came to arrest me even met me at the scene of the accident.”