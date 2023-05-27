May 29: Pastor Enenche Issues Strong Warning Ahead Of Tinubu’s Inauguration In FCT

Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Dr Paul Enenche, has issued a strong warning to some self-proclaimed witches and wizards planning to storm the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the May 29 presidential inauguration.

Naija News reports that preparations are in top gear for the swearing-in of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Ahead of the day, the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria declared on May 1st that they were making efforts to storm the nation’s capital city in a bid to cleanse and detoxify the environment as Tinubu and his cabinet occupy Aso Rock to begin their administration.

The group’s spokesperson, Okhue Oboi, assured the incoming president of a peaceful inauguration, warning those plotting to scuttle the event to desist.

Reacting, however, to the development, Pastor Enenche, while delivering a sermon at his church on Friday night during the just concluded Destiny Recovery Convention, dared the witches and wizards, saying, “we are in charge here”.

Pastor Enenche urged other pastors to anoint strategic places in the city as a spiritual battle against other forces.

The renowned cleric declared dead any agent of Satan that dared enter into FCT for evil agenda.

Enenche said: “There are some agents of the devil that said they are coming to cleanse this city.

“Anybody who is from the devil, sent from the pit of hell that enters this city to plant any agenda of hell, if they are not cut off then we have no right to preach.

“Every witch and bitches, lizard and wizards, Hey! We are serving you notice to let you know we are in charge here, and we are not about to change our minds.

“Pastors, we are going to take prophetic action in this city within the next 24 hours. Carry bottles of oil and go through the territory, anoint the ground and pour oil on this ground. Every agent of the devil who steps on this ground for a demonic agenda is a dead agent.

“Every agent of the devil who steps into the city for the sake of Satan the devil, as we pour the fire on the earth, if they trample on this earth and still survive, we are not serving the living God.”