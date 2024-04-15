“I Was Shattered And Disgraced” – Woman Accused Of Giving False Testimony By Pastor Enenche At Dunamis Church Opens Up

Advertisement

A woman, Anyim Veronica Nnenna, who was accused of giving false testimony by the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, Paul Enenche, on Sunday, April 14, has broken her silence.

She said she felt shattered and disgraced by Pastor Enenche.

According to her, the rejected stone can become the cornerstone and it is wrong to look down on anyone.

Naija News reports that in a video, which made rounds online, the member mounted the pulpit to testify after successfully graduating with a “Bachelor of Law” degree from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on Saturday, April 13.

Suddenly, Pastor Enenche interrupted her, accusing the lady of lying.

The clergyman told the member that she didn’t sound like a law graduate judging by her speech.

Reacting to the incident via her Facebook page, Nnenna lamented that her spiritual father falsely accused her of lying and disgraced her just because she couldn’t speak good English.

She further affirmed that she graduated with a 3rd-class degree from NOUN and was number 2262 on the school’s list of graduates.

According to her, she mistakenly said B.Sc instead of LLB when she was questioned during her testimony in church.

She wrote: “It’s disheartened because I couldn’t speak English like lawyers. I was labelled a liar for mistakenly saying B.Sc instead of LLB. Actually, I graduated with a Third Class at NOUN.

“The rejected stone can become the cornerstone. We’re reminded not to look down on anyone.

“U can’t imagine what I endured throughout the service. How shattered I must have felt to be disgraced by my spiritual leader in such a manner?

“I am no. 2262 on the list.

“I Vera deserves better now.”

She also added in another post that “The Devil came to steal my testimony but Jesus said NO!”