Photo Of Bobrisky At Custody Of EFCC Emerges

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have shared a mugshot of controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

Naija News reported that Bobrisky was arrested at Pinnock Estate in Lagos State on Wednesday, April 3, and detained in the Lagos command office of the EFCC.

In a statement posted on its official Instagram page on Thursday, the EFCC disclosed that its operatives had commenced an investigation of Bobrisky for allegedly spraying Naira notes.

According to the statement, the EFCC had invited the 31-year-old crossdresser following a video report of spraying and flaunting wads of new Naira notes at the ‘Ajakaju’ movie premiere, produced by Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on March 24, 2024.

Further investigation also revealed that Bobrisky had committed the alleged offence at other event centres and parties at different times.

The statement said that the controversial crossdresser arrived at the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, for interrogation and volunteered his statements following the Commission’s invitation.

EFCC added that Bobrisky will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.