I Copy 2baba’s Music A lot – Peruzzi

Popular Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, also known as Peruzzi, has disclosed that legendary musician, Innocent Ujah Idibia, aka 2Baba, is his mentor.

Peruzzi stated this in a recent episode of the Zero Conditions podcast on Pop Central.

He explained that the African Queen’ crooner’s influence his talent and he also copied his lyrics and music style.

According to him, “2Baba is my daddy [mentor]. I copy from him a lot. If you listened to ‘Amaka’, you’d notice I copied his verse I just changed some things on it.

“Till now, I still copy from him. I have to say the truth.”

Peruzzi also stated during the show that he is a “special” artist because he is an all-rounder.

“I can do everything when it comes to music. You’ve met every artist, they know only some things, they don’t know everything. That’s why I am special,” he said.

How I Found ‘Juju’ In My Jacket While Living In Davido’s Apartment – Peruzzi Reveals

Meanwhile, Peruzzi has recounted how he discovered a fetish item, ‘juju’ in his jacket while staying in Davido’s apartment.

Naija News reports that Peruzzi explained in a now-viral podcast making the rounds on social media that he was drawn to wearing the particular jacket after taking a shower that evening. The musician further added that when he picked up the jacket, a fetish item fell from the jacket, which he claimed had just returned from the dry cleaner’s place.

“I took a shower one evening like 6 p.m. just to shower and meet man them back down stairs to chill, because i was chilling there before I went back upstairs in David’s house while i was still living there and then i’m done taking the shower and I go to my wardrobe to get my clothes and then i wear my shirt, i wear my pants and everything then one jacket was just telling me say pull me wear me wear me, I don’t know how to explain it it was sha calling me, so I carried it put my hand inside to wear it then something just dropped, I just looked at it jazz, tied everything, juju better juju, jacket that just came from the laundry ,” Peruzzi in the now-viral video said.