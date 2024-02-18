‘2Baba’ Feared Dead After Massive Raid At Hideout

David Gift Opara, also known as 2Baba, a most wanted cult kingpin and the prime suspect in the murder of the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division, SP Bako Angbashim, five months ago, has been reportedly feared dead after police raided his hideout.

Naija News reports that this comes a few months after the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, placed a bounty of N100 million on the suspect.

According to PM news, the tactical teams of the Rivers State Police operatives raided 2Baba’s camp in Idu-Ekpeye in Ahoada East Local Government area on Saturday afternoon and reportedly killed him during the raid.

However, sources close to the Police Command also confirmed to the aforementioned publication that there was a massive raid at the 2Baba hideout between 2.00 pm and 4.00 pm on Saturday, February 17.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, the Rivers State Police Command told journalists that it was closing in on 2Baba.

Commissioner of Police, Tunji Disu, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Operations, Olubenga Adepoju, disclosed while handing over four 20 KVA generators stolen by 2Baba vowed that the notorious prime suspect would be nailed soon.

EFCC Nab 26 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abuja

In other news, the Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the arrest of twenty-six individuals believed to be involved in internet fraud.

In a statement issued on Friday, the anti-graft agency noted that the arrests were made on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at various areas of the Federal Capital Territory, namely Kurudu, Jahi, Kubwa, and Gwarimpa.

According to the EFCC, the suspects were arrested following reliable intelligence regarding their alleged participation in internet-related offences.

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the apprehensions and disclosed that several items were seized from the suspects.