Davido Dissolves DMW Record Label, Reveals Fate Of Peruzzi, Other Signed Artists

Nigerian Grammy-nominated singer cum music executive, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has partnered with UnitedMasters to launch a new label known as Nine+ Records.

Naija News learnt that the deal will allow Davido to spearhead artist development and A&R for a lineup of Nigerian artists.

Consequently, his former record label, Davido Music Worldwide, DMW, has been dissolved.

Some of the artists currently signed to DMW include Dremo, Yonda, Peruzzi, Idowest from Lagos Island, DJ Ecool, Danagog, B-Red, Deekay, May D, Deinde, Ayanfe, Liya, Morravey, SayTheyCallMESG and Logos Olori.

In a post via his handle on Saturday, Davido disclosed that all the artists currently signed to DMW will move to Nine+ Records.

He wrote, “All dmw artists would be moved to Nine+ records …. Clearing the air!”

Davido Reacts To Arrest Claims, To Take Legal Action

Meanwhile, Davido has debunked reports that he was arrested after his show in Kenya.

In a statement released on his official X account, Davido debunked the rumour, stating that he has never been arrested and described the reports as untrue.

Naija News reports that he disclosed that he completed his show in Uganda and Kenya and had since returned to Nigeria.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner further disclosed that he will seek legal recourse against the media platform from which the fake news emanated.

The statement by Davido read, “Fam, it has come to my attention that false reports regarding an arrest circulated online on April 1st, which has since led to a barrage of calls. I want to assure my fans that these re- ports are entirely untrue. I successfully completed my scheduled shows in Uganda and Kenya and have since re- turned home to Nigeria.”